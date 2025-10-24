Kyrgyzstan to open Applied AI and Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Center

A Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Research and Innovation will be established in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation, Bakhtiyar Orozov, announced during a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.

He noted that state educational standards for secondary and higher vocational education are being revised to integrate modules on financial literacy and blockchain technologies, and that work is underway to train specialists.

Universities are introducing training modules on machine learning, data analysis, and neural networks into specialized educational programs.

«A Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Research and Innovation will be established at the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University. The center will specialize in the development of digital and intelligent solutions for various sectors of education, healthcare, energy, emergency situations, and industry,» the minister said.

According to him, there are also plans to include new training areas in the list of specialties, including blockchain engineering, legal regulation of digital assets, digital security, fintech electronic payment systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data analysis, and intelligent systems.