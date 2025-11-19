15:59
Representatives of CSTO countries discuss countering cyber threats

The 20th meeting of the CSTO Consultative Coordination Center for Computer Incident Response was held in Moscow.

Members of the CSTO member countries’ delegations discussed current information security threats and methods for countering them.

A significant increase in attacks using supply chains and counterparties, as well as the intensive involvement of various interacting organizations and structures in their implementation, were noted.

Participants expressed particular concern regarding threats associated with the leakage of large amounts of personal data of individuals and legal entities, as well as attacks through trusted external communication channels that facilitate computer incidents.

They also exchanged views on modern threats, the challenges of promptly communicating information about critical software vulnerabilities to the owners of vulnerable resources, and responses to them.

At the meeting, gratitude was expressed to the representative of the Kyrgyz Republic for organizing and hosting the first CSTO International Conference on Cybersecurity in June of this year.
