Kyrgyzstanis rank among top 3 at Cyber Kün Cybersecurity Tournament

Participants from Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three teams at the Central Asian Cybersecurity Tournament Cyber Kün.

According to the organizers, more than 200 representatives of banks, government agencies, IT companies, and higher education institutions took part in the event.

The main highlight of the tournament was a cybersecurity competition (CTF Red Team vs Blue Team), featuring 12 teams of four participants each from across the region.

The total prize pool amounted to $5,000.

First place went to Uzbekistan ($2,500), followed by Tajikistan in second place ($1,500), with Kyrgyzstan rounding out the top three ($1,000).

In addition to the competition, the event also featured master classes led by international experts.
