Many Kyrgyzstanis unaware of basic security measures in Telegram and WhatsApp

Over the past three years, about 3,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have completed training in cyber hygiene and cybersecurity. Kylymbek Madalbekov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Personal Data Protection of Kyrgyzstan, stated during a meeting of a relevant committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the agency is currently expanding this work together with international partners and is conducting training sessions in the regions, including for civil servants.

During the discussion, MP Gulsharkan Kultaeva drew attention to the growing number of cases involving hacked personal messenger accounts, particularly in WhatsApp and Telegram. She noted that the number of fraud cases has recently increased sharply, leaving many people affected, and asked what measures the agency is taking to help protect citizens.

Kylymbek Madalbekov said that agency specialists travel to district and regional centers to conduct educational events. In addition, the agency plans to launch an information campaign aimed at explaining to citizens what steps they should take to protect their personal data.

He noted that despite the rapid pace of digitalization, many citizens are still unaware of basic rules of digital security.

In particular, this includes simple measures to protect accounts in Telegram and WhatsApp, such as enabling two-factor authentication. According to him, many users also do not know that accounts can be linked not only to a phone number but also to an email address.

Another serious issue, he stressed, is the careless attitude of some citizens toward their personal data. Users often publish passport details and other sensitive information on open social media accounts, which creates significant risks of fraud and unauthorized access.

The Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development and Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs hears information on the activities of the State Agency for Personal Data Protection.