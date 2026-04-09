Cybercrime prevention measures discussed in Chui Regional Police Department

Measures to combat cybercrime were discussed at the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, the department’s press service reported.

According to the statement, leadership of the Main Department of Internal Affairs, prosecutor’s office and court of the region held a roundtable on preventing cybercrime and improving interagency cooperation in solving such offenses.

The event was also attended by staff from the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region, district state administrations and City Halls, as well as representatives of the National Bank, commercial banks, financial intelligence and financial oversight bodies, mobile network operators, the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry, and the ministry’s security service.

Participants reviewed the current cybercrime situation, outlined key challenges in investigating such cases, and discussed measures to prevent them. Particular attention was paid to improving public cyber literacy, strengthening crime prevention efforts, and enhancing cooperation among government agencies, financial institutions, and telecom operators.