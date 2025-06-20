Employee of Russian House in Bishkek Natalya Sekerina released from custody

Employee of the Russian House in Bishkek Natalya Sekerina has been released from custody. Rossotrudnichestvo reported.

It is known that the court changed the measure of restraint for Natalya Sekerina, replacing detention in a pretrial detention center with house arrest.

«Until the investigation is completed, Natalya Sekerina remains an employee of the Russian House in Osh and has the right to continue to perform her official duties,» Rossotrudnichestvo reported.

On April 17, the State Committee for National Security detained Natalya Sekerina, an employee of the Russian House in Osh, in connection with the case on recruiting mercenaries into the Russian army. The Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until June 17. The suspect was charged under Part 1 of Article 416 «Recruitment, financing, material support, training of mercenaries for the purpose of using them in armed conflicts of other states or violent actions aimed at overthrowing state power or violating territorial integrity, as well as the use of mercenaries in military conflicts or actions» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was reported that a total of four people were detained in this case, including Sergei Lapushkin, an employee of the press service of the Osh City Hall. He is accused of organizing the recruitment and training of mercenaries.