Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin

Russia and Uzbekistan have agreed to jointly address migration issues and prepare in advance people who will work in the Russian Federation. President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies, including those from unfriendly countries.

«We understand that there are many social issues and challenges in the labor market. Shavkat Miromonovich and I agreed that we will resolve migration issues together, because we all know in what state the labor market is today. There is certain pressure in your country (Uzbekistan). But we have agreed on what needs to be done. To train those people who would like to work in Russia,» he said.

According to the Russian leader, working with young people is especially important in this context, that is why great attention is currently being paid to developing contacts between the youth of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan.

As a reminder, Uzbekistan had earlier demanded that Russia treat migrants with respect. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan expressed concern over the actions of Russian law enforcement following reports of mistreatment of Uzbekistanis in Moscow. Recently, cases of detentions of migrants from Central Asian states have become more frequent in the Russian Federation.