19:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin

Russia and Uzbekistan have agreed to jointly address migration issues and prepare in advance people who will work in the Russian Federation. President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies, including those from unfriendly countries.

«We understand that there are many social issues and challenges in the labor market. Shavkat Miromonovich and I agreed that we will resolve migration issues together, because we all know in what state the labor market is today. There is certain pressure in your country (Uzbekistan). But we have agreed on what needs to be done. To train those people who would like to work in Russia,» he said.

According to the Russian leader, working with young people is especially important in this context, that is why great attention is currently being paid to developing contacts between the youth of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan.

As a reminder, Uzbekistan had earlier demanded that Russia treat migrants with respect. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan expressed concern over the actions of Russian law enforcement following reports of mistreatment of Uzbekistanis in Moscow. Recently, cases of detentions of migrants from Central Asian states have become more frequent in the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/333392/
views: 143
Print
Related
We want Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz people to have special status in Russia — Sariev
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to operate around the clock
Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased
“Made in Russia” business mission takes place in Bishkek
Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Sustainable partnership in figures — achievements of 2024
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Uzbekistan’s team on qualifying for World Cup
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Roscosmos to join forces in developing satellite technologies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
18:03
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migratio...
17:46
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
17:32
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region
16:54
Investors to allocate $46 million for construction of meat production complex