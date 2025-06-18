Cabinet of Ministers looking for new investors for Ala-Too Resort construction

The State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan announced an auction for the sale of land plots allocated for the initial stage of construction of the resort area ​​Ala-Too Resort in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

As the agency reported, the auction is announced in pursuance of the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 16. As part of the implementation of the initial stage of the state-important project Ala-Too Resort, land plots located in the lower part of the ski resort Zhyrgalan are being put up for auction.

«We invite domestic and foreign investors to participate in open auctions to purchase land plots, fully provided with urban planning documentation, for the construction of three-, four- and five-star hotels, VIP cottages, ethno-townhouses, restaurants, cafes, a SPA complex and other commercial facilities,» the State Property Management Agency said.

It is noted that on June 10, the project «All-Season Mountain Cluster Ala-Too Resort» was assigned the status of a project of national importance. According to the plan of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ala-Too Resort will become the largest ski cluster in Central Asia, the total length of the ski tracks will be 250 kilometers, and the resort itself will be able to receive up to 2 million tourists per year. The total area of ​​the territory is about 6.5 hectares.

At least 49 lots are put up for auction — land plots from 216 to 15,660 square meters.

The starting price of the lots is from 3,067,200 to 336,960 million soms.

The commissioning period of the construction object is two years from the date of registration of the buyer’s ownership of the land plot.

The auction will be held on the electronic trading platform. The start of accepting bids is June 18 at 5 p.m. The date of the auctions is from July 15 to July 18.

To participate, candidates must register on the electronic trading platform.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise, established a year ago to implement the Three Peaks project, was renamed to Ala-Too Resort.

It was noted that the enterprise was named «Kyrgyz Courchevel» because initially the French company Société des Trois Vallées (S3V), one of the first operators of the world-famous Courchevel resort, planned to undertake the implementation of the Three Peaks project. At that time, it was reported that the investments in the project would amount to €165 million.

However, in December 2024, the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev announced that Three Peaks ski project would be implemented using budget money.