10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov holds meeting on construction of Ala-Too Resort cluster

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting in Cholpon-Ata city dedicated to the progress of preparatory work for the construction of all-season Ala-Too Resort cluster. The press service of the President reported.

The meeting was attended by heads of relevant ministries and departments.

The head of state listened to detailed reports from responsible officials on the progress of design and initial stages of implementation. In particular, the Minister of Energy reported on the resort’s power supply schemes, while the heads of the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport spoke about plans to build engineering networks and road communications in the area.

The completion of the first cableway is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

It was also announced during the meeting that an auction for the sale of 49 lots will be held from July 15 to July 18, 2025. Both domestic and foreign investors are invited to participate.

The land plots are intended for the construction of 3-5 star hotels, VIP cottages, ethno-townhouses, restaurants, cafes, SPA complexes, and other tourist and commercial facilities. Participation in the project gives investors the opportunity to become part of one of the largest tourist clusters in Central Asia, oriented towards international standards.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of timely and full financing of work at all stages. He instructed the responsible authorities to prevent delays in the implementation of the project, especially in terms of preparatory and infrastructure activities, in order to ensure the continuity of the construction process and compliance with the specified deadlines.
link: https://24.kg/english/336222/
views: 123
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers looking for new investors for Ala-Too Resort construction
Geolog resort and Orlyonok children’s camp returned to state
822 guest houses in Issyk-Kul region not use wastewater treatment systems
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region
Multifunctional sports and hotel complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Resorts without wastewater treatment facilities banned from accepting tourists
Parliament approves agreement with Kazakhstan on resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Issyk-Kul resorts without treatment facilities not to be allowed to operate
Kyrgyzstan joins Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
Popular
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
15 July, Tuesday
09:43
Latvian specialist appointed technical director of Kyrgyz Football Union Latvian specialist appointed technical director of Kyrg...
09:29
Sadyr Japarov holds meeting on construction of Ala-Too Resort cluster
08:48
2,000-year-old burials discovered in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region
08:43
Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mecca
08:35
J30 International Tennis Tournament ends in Cholpon-Ata
14 July, Monday
18:24
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
18:16
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
17:58
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed acting head coach of national football team