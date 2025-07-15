Sadyr Japarov holds meeting on construction of Ala-Too Resort cluster

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting in Cholpon-Ata city dedicated to the progress of preparatory work for the construction of all-season Ala-Too Resort cluster. The press service of the President reported.

The meeting was attended by heads of relevant ministries and departments.

The head of state listened to detailed reports from responsible officials on the progress of design and initial stages of implementation. In particular, the Minister of Energy reported on the resort’s power supply schemes, while the heads of the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport spoke about plans to build engineering networks and road communications in the area.

The completion of the first cableway is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

It was also announced during the meeting that an auction for the sale of 49 lots will be held from July 15 to July 18, 2025. Both domestic and foreign investors are invited to participate.

The land plots are intended for the construction of 3-5 star hotels, VIP cottages, ethno-townhouses, restaurants, cafes, SPA complexes, and other tourist and commercial facilities. Participation in the project gives investors the opportunity to become part of one of the largest tourist clusters in Central Asia, oriented towards international standards.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of timely and full financing of work at all stages. He instructed the responsible authorities to prevent delays in the implementation of the project, especially in terms of preparatory and infrastructure activities, in order to ensure the continuity of the construction process and compliance with the specified deadlines.