Children's health center Ulan in Issyk-Kul region to be opened in September

The health center Ulan will be reopened; a complete reconstruction is being carried out there on the instructions of Sadyr Japarov. The Presidential Affairs Department reported.

According to it, the abandoned social facility is returning to life.

«The center in the village of Toru-Aygyr in Issyk-Kul region has been transferred to the state and is preparing to resume its work. It was on the balance sheet of the Federation of Trade Unions and over time fell into complete disrepair. Where children’s laughter once sounded, horses and sheep grazed — the territory looked like an abandoned field. If such facilities were left without control for several more years, they could completely pass into private hands. The Presidential Affairs Department is carrying out a major overhaul of the center there. All construction and restoration work is nearing completion. Already in September Ulan will begin receiving its first children,» the statement says.
