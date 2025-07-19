08:40
Work of one of resorts in Issyk-Kul region suspended

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic has temporarily suspended the activities of Diamond Resort on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake.

As the ministry reported, during an unscheduled inspection conducted by the Environmental Control Department of the Issyk-Kul regional administration, gross violations of environmental legislation were revealed.

A leaky pit for collecting waste water was discovered on the territory of the resort on the western side — 3 meters deep and with an area of 80 square meters. It is not concreted, and the connections of the sewer pipes are leaking, as a result of which sewage is seeping into the soil.

It was also revealed that construction work is ongoing at the site, garbage and household waste are stored in inappropriate places, and facts of their burning have been confirmed.

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported that samples of waste water and soil have been taken, and laboratory analysis is being carried out. Two violation reports have already been drawn up and fines have been imposed totaling 44,000 soms.

Work of the resort was suspended until the violations are completely eliminated.
