Geolog resort and Orlyonok children’s camp returned to state

Several social facilities worth 638 million soms in Issyk-Kul region were returned to state ownership. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was found out during an inspection that the former Geolog resort and Orlyonok children’s camp, located on a land plot of 12.81 hectares in Sary-Oi village in Issyk-Kul region, were illegally transferred to private hands.

Based on the measures taken by the prosecutor, these facilities and land plots were returned to state ownership.