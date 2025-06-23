Ala-Too Resort complex in Issyk-Kul region to include three main resorts

The state enterprise Ala-Too Resort was granted 3,916 hectares of land for perpetual use for the construction of Ala-Too Resort complex in Khan-Teniri village, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. Askat Cholponbaev, Deputy Director for Construction of the state enterprise, announced at a press conference.

Ala-Too Resort is a project to create the largest ski cluster in Central Asia, which includes three main resorts — Zhyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk.

According to the State Property Management Agency, Zhyrlagan will be the largest resort with 120 kilometers of ski slopes, three-, four- and five-star guest houses, cottages, glamping, a spa complex, an ethnic village and conference halls.

Ak-Bulak will have 80 kilometers of ski tracks, three- and four-star hotels, apartments, hostels, a site for cultural events, a stadium, an educational building, a freeride center, a restaurant, a zipline, an alpine center and an amphitheater.

In Boz-Uchuk, it is planned to build 50 kilometers of ski tracks, three-, four- and five-star hotels, apartments, a medical center, a spa complex, children’s playgrounds, an equestrian center, a restaurant and boutiques.

In addition, it is planned to create 4,000 parking spaces, new roads between the resorts and developed infrastructure for the convenience of tourists. The resort will operate all year round thanks to a system of natural snow and snow retention, and the ski season will last up to seven months a year.

«Construction is carried out in accordance with international environmental standards with minimal impact on nature,» Askat Cholponbaev added.

Zhyrgylan project will be implemented at the first stage.