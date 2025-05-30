14:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reports that the legendary beach of Zolotiye Peski resort and the central municipal beach for recreation in Issyk-Kul district of Issyk-Kul region have been completely renovated and reconstructed in accordance with modern requirements after 30 years.

Currently, work on the complete arrangement of the beach is in its final stage. The opening is planned for the coming days.

A number of significant changes have been made on the beach stretching a total of 1,430 meters, including the construction of football, basketball, and volleyball courts. Previously installed pavilions near the shore have been removed, and comfortable conditions for vacationers have been created in their place.

The longest beach in Issyk-Kul region is being transformed into a modern place that will cater to the needs of visitors at a contemporary level.
link: https://24.kg/english/330985/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region
Multifunctional sports and hotel complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Resorts without wastewater treatment facilities banned from accepting tourists
Anti-poaching efforts continue in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves agreement with Kazakhstan on resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Issyk-Kul resorts without treatment facilities not to be allowed to operate
Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake
Over 36 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024
Kyrgyzstan joins Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
Yuzhny resort in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
30 May, Friday
13:53
Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified
13:50
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
13:49
President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects
13:47
Activists urge to stop pressure on independent journalism
13:45
Construction of emergency medical hospital in Bishkek discussed in Doha