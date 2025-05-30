Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reports that the legendary beach of Zolotiye Peski resort and the central municipal beach for recreation in Issyk-Kul district of Issyk-Kul region have been completely renovated and reconstructed in accordance with modern requirements after 30 years.

Currently, work on the complete arrangement of the beach is in its final stage. The opening is planned for the coming days.

A number of significant changes have been made on the beach stretching a total of 1,430 meters, including the construction of football, basketball, and volleyball courts. Previously installed pavilions near the shore have been removed, and comfortable conditions for vacationers have been created in their place.

The longest beach in Issyk-Kul region is being transformed into a modern place that will cater to the needs of visitors at a contemporary level.