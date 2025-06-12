16:20
Kyrgyz Courchevel state company renamed to Ala-Too Resort

The state enterprise Kyrgyz Courchevel has been renamed to Ala-Too Resort, Kabar reports. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on June 11.

It is noted that Ala-Too Resort state enterprise becomes the legal successor of Kyrgyz Courchevel and will retain all the rights and obligations of the previous legal entity.

Recall, a year ago, former Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed a resolution on the establishment of Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department to implement Three Peaks project. The enterprise was transferred 16,500 hectares of land.

The project involved the construction of ski tracks with a total length of about 200 kilometers on the mountain peaks in Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region.

The enterprise was called «Kyrgyz Courchevel,» because initially the French company Société des Trois Vallées (S3V), one of the first operators of the world-famous Courchevel resort, planned to undertake the implementation of the Three Peaks enterprise project. At that time, it was reported that the investment volume in the project would amount to €165 million.

But in December 2024, the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev announced that the Three Peaks ski project would be implemented using budget money.

It was announced in April 2025 that the cableway at the ski resort would be built by the Austrian company Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH.

Three Peaks plans to welcome its first guests at the end of 2025.
