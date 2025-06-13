822 guest houses in Issyk-Kul region not use wastewater treatment systems

At least 822 guest houses in Issyk-Kul region are not connected to treatment facilities. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry’s employees checked guest houses, resorts and hotels for the presence of connected wastewater treatment systems.

In total, 1,198 objects were recorded in the region:

165 resorts;

64 hotels;

932 guest houses;

37 yurt camps.

Only 196 of them are connected to treatment facilities.

The Ministry of Natural Resources noted that guest houses and hotels that do not comply with environmental requirements will not be allowed to work during the tourist season.