Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region

The Plenipotentiary Representative of President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Dzhetigenov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.
The meeting participants discussed cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Issyk-Kul region, including tourism projects and joint plans. In particular, investment and development issues on three resorts in Issyk-Kul district and one in Ton district were analyzed.
Following the meeting, a readiness was expressed to deepen interregional ties between the two countries, develop tourism and create favorable conditions for investors.