Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region

The Plenipotentiary Representative of President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Dzhetigenov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting participants discussed cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Issyk-Kul region, including tourism projects and joint plans. In particular, investment and development issues on three resorts in Issyk-Kul district and one in Ton district were analyzed.

The parties noted the need for work and continued negotiations on the revival, development and improvement of the infrastructure of these facilities.

Following the meeting, a readiness was expressed to deepen interregional ties between the two countries, develop tourism and create favorable conditions for investors.