19:24
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched

The first national digital platform in the Kyrgyz language, operating based on the principles of artificial intelligence, has been presented. The State Commission on the State Language under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The platform, called «Aitil», is already available to the public at www.aitil.kg . It was developed with the aim of promoting the Kyrgyz language in the digital space and integrating it into modern technologies.

According to the developers, «Aitil» is the first AI product in the Kyrgyz language capable of performing a wide range of tasks:

  • Converting Kyrgyz text into audio format;
  • Speech recognition and voice-to-text transcription;
  • Use of an intelligent chat assistant;
  • Translation from Kyrgyz into 10 world languages and vice versa;
  • Automatically translating YouTube videos into Kyrgyz;
  • Extracting Kyrgyz text from PDF documents and images.

«Today we can confidently say that this is one of the most important steps towards digitalization of the Kyrgyz language. We have long been waiting for the launch of such a platform. We are confident that «Aitil» will become a powerful tool for the development, dissemination and use of the Kyrgyz language in modern conditions,» the State Commission said in the statement.

The developers emphasize that the product is in the self-learning stage, so individual errors or inaccuracies are possible. In addition, under high load, the system may work slower.

The authors of the project thanked all the specialists who participated in the development, especially the technical partner — UlutSoft company.

The platform was created within the framework of the state program to support and develop the Kyrgyz language with a focus on digital and linguistic technologies.
link: https://24.kg/english/333052/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
KIT FORUM 2025: This year’s main theme is introduction of AI
Digital platform for learning Kyrgyz language presented in Issyk-Kul region
Ayaz Bayetov advocates for maximum integration of AI into government work
Thanks to student from Kyrgyzstan Minecraft is now available in Kyrgyz!
Speaker of Parliament proposes to prevent crimes with help of AI
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our goal is to integrate AI into government processes
Cabinet Chairman holds meeting of National Council for AI Development
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
19:05
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S....
18:25
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek
18:17
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched
18:09
GoBus launches new routes to Talas and Osh
18:02
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining driver's license and passing exams