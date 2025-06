On June 6, the first train from Bishkek arrived in Balykchy city, Issyk-Kul region, carrying 696 passengers. The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

The train consisted of 12 cars: five standard, one luxury, four VIP, one VIP compartment, and one generator car.

All necessary conditions have been created in Balykchy to ensure the safe and convenient transport of passengers to the lake shore. To support this route, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu carried out major repairs on over five kilometers of railway. This infrastructure upgrade improves the quality of the tourist route and provides direct access to the shore of the lake for travelers.

The Balykchy City Hall greeted the visitors with a festive concert program. Performers sang national songs, creating a memorable atmosphere for the city’s guests.