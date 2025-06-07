Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka

The National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on June 6 as part of the world exhibition Expo 2025 in Osaka (Japan).

Opening the official and cultural program, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov congratulated the Japanese government on the successful opening and organization of the exhibition, which brought together about 160 countries to demonstrate their achievements in building a common future for the development, prosperity and sustainability of humanity.

«The fact that Japan is hosting such a large-scale exhibition for the second time and that so many countries are participating in it reflects the high level of trust placed in the Japanese government by the International Exhibitions Bureau and the international community,» Edil Baisalov said.

He noted that holding National Day at the Expo 2025 site is a symbol of respect for the history, culture, and national values of Kyrgyzstan.

«Our country is young, with ambitious goals. It stands out for its ancient history, unique culture and breathtaking natural beauty. Situated at the heart of the Great Silk Road, our homeland has been a meeting place of civilizations for centuries, where ideas and experiences were exchanged. The spirit of openness and peaceful coexistence with our neighbors continues to define us to this day,» Edil Baisalov added.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan has had special feelings of admiration and friendship towards Japan since the early days of independence. Edil Baisalov thanked the Japanese government for their support in organizing the national pavilion at Expo 2025 and expressed hope that participation in this exhibition will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Honda expressed his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«I look forward to visiting the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan and enjoying the friendly atmosphere. As you know, Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country: about 40 percent of its territory is occupied by highlands. Japan is an island nation surrounded by ocean, but both countries are Asian countries with rich natural environments,» he said.

Taro Honda recalled that Japan has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan since it gained independence in 1991.

«We have been maintaining friendly diplomatic relations for over 30 years. Japan has consistently supported the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan. One of the most striking examples of this is «One Village — One Product» project launched under the JICA technical assistance initiative. People-to-people exchanges between our countries are also growing. It is wonderful to hear that there are many Kyrgyz citizens, who studied or completed internships in Japan and now hold important positions in their country,» the minister noted.

He stressed that Japan is determined to strengthen cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, a country located in a key geopolitical region connecting Asia and Europe.

After the officials’ speech, members of the Kyrgyz diaspora, Japanese spectators and other participants enjoyed a vibrant concert.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz pop scene and the musical ensemble Urkor performed works that combined modern rhythms with national color. Ballet dancers, singers Kanykei, Bek Israilov, Roza Amanova and others performed during the event. Gulyum Kasymbaeva performed compositions in Japanese.

The popular group D Billions also presented their work. In addition, a collection of women’s clothing from Dilbar fashion house was also demonstrated.