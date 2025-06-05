12:43
Donald Trump bans entry to U.S. for citizens of 12 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning entry to the United States for citizens of 12 countries. BBC reports.

The U.S. President’s order prohibits entry for citizens of several countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and imposes partial entry restrictions on citizens of seven additional nations.

According to the White House, the ban applies to citizens of the following countries:
Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The ban will take effect on June 9, 2025.

Entry is partially restricted for citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Venezuela, and Turkmenistan.

Trump previously enacted a similar travel ban during his first term in 2017, one of his earliest actions as president.

At that time, the ban targeted citizens of Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia. North Korea, Venezuela, and Chad were later added to the list.

The initial travel ban faced numerous legal challenges and revisions but was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled—by a narrow margin—that it was constitutional.
