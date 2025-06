Pumping station No. 2 was put into operation in Osh city. The City Hall reported.

The station of the water supply unit of Zhapalak rural territorial administration is intended for the needs of residents of villages and Ken-Sai area.

The equipment underwent major repairs and was put into operation.

The pumping station was inspected by the Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev and the Chairman of the City Council Bolot Baetov.

The technical facility provides pumping and distribution of water.