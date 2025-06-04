10:20
Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 2025

Kyrgyzstan took 121st place out of 139 in the Cost of Living Index 2025 by Numbeo.

The world’s largest database on cities and countries has calculated the Cost of Living Index and compiled the corresponding ranking. Experts assessed how expensive it is to live in different countries.

The cost of goods and services, including rent, utilities, groceries, prices in restaurants and the purchasing power of local residents were taken into account when compiling the ranking. The figures were compared to the standard of living in New York, USA.

Kyrgyzstan fell into the group of countries with low cost of living with an index equal to 25.4 points.

Uzbekistan takes 127th place in the ranking, Kazakhstan — 114th, Belarus — 123rd, Russia — 132nd and Armenia — 63rd. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are not represented.

The most expensive countries for living are the U.S. Virgin Islands, Switzerland, Iceland, Bahamas and Singapore, and the cheapest — Afghanistan, India, Egypt, Libya and Pakistan.
