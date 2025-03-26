20:38
Kyrgyzstan takes 127th place in Nation Brands ranking

Kyrgyzstan ranked 127th out of 192 countries in the Brand Finance ranking on the value of nation brands of countries around the world.

According to the report, the United States of America remains the most valuable nation brand with an estimate of $37.3 trillion, showing an increase of 16 percent. China takes the second position, despite a more modest increase of 3 percent.

Kazakhstan became the leader in Central Asia, ranking 43rd. It is followed by Uzbekistan (55th place), Turkmenistan (80th), Kyrgyzstan (127), Tajikistan (136th) and Afghanistan (144th) place.

Nation brand value, as defined by Brand Finance, is the monetary value of a country’s reputation and image, shaped by its economic activity and international standing. This assessment is heavily influenced by the Global Soft Power Index (GSPI), which reflects the perception of a nation in the world. Brand Finance uses data from authoritative sources such as the IMF, the World Bank and the United Nations to assess the financial strength of nation brands.
