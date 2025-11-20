15:07
Three Kyrgyz universities included in global sustainability rankings

According to the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026, published on TopUniversities platform, three Kyrgyz universities have entered the top 1,500 universities globally based on sustainability indicators.

According to the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan, this ranking evaluates universities based on their contribution to addressing social and environmental issues, developing green infrastructure, supporting inclusiveness, as well as the quality of their governance and social responsibility.

The list includes:

  • Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, which is actively developing international programs, environmental initiatives, and sustainable campus projects;
  • Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I. Razzakov, which implements energy-efficient solutions, digitalization, and modern engineering approaches;
  • Osh State University (OshSU), which is working to expand green infrastructure, implement social projects, and promote sustainable development practices.
