Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy has climbed to the top of the world ranking by United World Wrestling (UWW). The organization’s official website says.

The updated rankings follow the international tournament held from July 17 to July 20 in Hungary, where Medet Kyzy won a bronze medal in the 76 kg weight category.

The wrestler earned 5,200 ranking points at the tournament, allowing her to surpass Japan’s Yuka Kagami, who previously held the top position.

Aiperi Medet Kyzy is a silver and bronze medalist of the World Championships and a three-time Asian champion.

She has previously held the number one position in the UWW rankings.