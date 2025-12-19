18:52
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan drops to 41st place in global gasoline price rankings

Kyrgyzstan ranked 41st in the global ranking of average gasoline prices, published by the analytical portal Global Petrol Prices.

According to the ranking, the average price of a liter of gasoline in the country is $0,935, or approximately 81.8 soms. Over the past year, Kyrgyzstan has fallen 13 places, indicating rising fuel prices compared to other countries.

The country’s neighbors in the rankings are Liberia, which ranked 40th with an average gasoline price of $0,918 per liter, and Pakistan, which ranked 42nd, with fuel costs around $0.94 per liter.

The lowest gasoline prices in the world are recorded in Libya — at $0,028 per liter, followed by Iran ($0,029) and Venezuela ($0,035). At the opposite end of the ranking are countries with the most expensive energy resources. The highest gasoline prices are in Israel ($2.2 per liter), Iceland ($2.3), and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, where the price reaches $3.7 per liter.

The Global Petrol Prices ranking is based on official data and reflects average fuel prices in more than 160 countries worldwide.
link: https://24.kg/english/355282/
views: 142
Print
Related
Three Kyrgyz universities included in global sustainability rankings
Russia extends ban on gasoline exports until end of September
Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan
Russian government imposes complete ban on gasoline exports in August
Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline
Five Kyrgyz universities included in QS World University Rankings 2026
Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 2025
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Gasoline supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase in January-February 2025
Popular
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
17:37
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan busts major smuggling network SCNS of Kyrgyzstan busts major smuggling network
17:29
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
17:19
Kyrgyzstan drops to 41st place in global gasoline price rankings
17:12
Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles
17:05
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month