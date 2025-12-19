Kyrgyzstan drops to 41st place in global gasoline price rankings

Kyrgyzstan ranked 41st in the global ranking of average gasoline prices, published by the analytical portal Global Petrol Prices.

According to the ranking, the average price of a liter of gasoline in the country is $0,935, or approximately 81.8 soms. Over the past year, Kyrgyzstan has fallen 13 places, indicating rising fuel prices compared to other countries.

The country’s neighbors in the rankings are Liberia, which ranked 40th with an average gasoline price of $0,918 per liter, and Pakistan, which ranked 42nd, with fuel costs around $0.94 per liter.

The lowest gasoline prices in the world are recorded in Libya — at $0,028 per liter, followed by Iran ($0,029) and Venezuela ($0,035). At the opposite end of the ranking are countries with the most expensive energy resources. The highest gasoline prices are in Israel ($2.2 per liter), Iceland ($2.3), and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, where the price reaches $3.7 per liter.

The Global Petrol Prices ranking is based on official data and reflects average fuel prices in more than 160 countries worldwide.