Five Kyrgyz universities included in QS World University Rankings 2026

The QS World University Rankings has published its list of the world’s top universities for 2026, which includes five universities from Kyrgyzstan. Its reported on their official page.

The QS World University Rankings is a global university ranking published annually. It is considered one of the three most prestigious university rankings in the world.

The top five positions in the ranking are held by:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  2. Imperial College London
  3. Stanford University
  4. University of Oxford
  5. Harvard University.

Universities are evaluated based on several criteria:

  • Research and innovation
  • Quality of education
  • Graduate employability
  • International collaboration
  • Sustainability.

The following Kyrgyzstan’s universities were included in the ranking:

  1. American University of Central Asia (AUCA) — ranked 901–950
  2. Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University — ranked 951–1000
  3. Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University — ranked 1001–1200
  4. Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University — ranked 1201–1400
  5. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University — ranked 1201–1400.
link: https://24.kg/english/333338/
19 June, Thursday
