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Three Kyrgyz boxers enter updated World Boxing rankings

Three athletes from Kyrgyzstan have been included in the updated global rankings released by World Boxing ahead of the new World Cup season.

Photo Munarbek Seitbek uulu

Munarbek Seitbek uulu (60 kg) is ranked third with 975 points, a result boosted by his silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

Photo Ikhtiyar Nishonov

Ikhtiyar Nishonov (70 kg) holds 8th place in the rankings, while Nuradin Rustambek uulu (75 kg) is ranked 13th.

Last year, Nishonov won a bronze medal at the World Championships in the UAE, and Nuradin Rustambek uulu claimed bronze at the Boxing World Cup held in Astana in the summer of 2025.

Photo Nuradin Rustambek uulu

The rankings are based on results achieved at World Boxing Challenge tournaments, World Cups, World Cup Finals, World Championships, and the Olympic Games.
link: https://24.kg/english/367519/
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