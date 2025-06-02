Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained

Members of a criminal group have been detained for illegal registration of vehicles. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A scheme for illegal registration of cars and trucks imported from foreign countries, mainly from Armenia and Abkhazia, was uncovered, contrary to the current decree of the President «On measures to legalize motor vehicles».

«Certain citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from among the former employees of Unaa state institution organized a criminal scheme for registration of vehicles without the appropriate title documents, as well as so-called constructors for the purpose of subsequent resale to third parties,» the SCNS emphasized.

According to the investigation, the organizers of the criminal scheme, A.Sh.T., who held the position of a specialist at Unaa state institution until February 2025, and O.u.T., offered owners of vehicles imported into the country without the appropriate documents to register them in circumvention of the decree of the head of state for a monetary reward.

Members of the criminal group transferred bribes to heads of territorial branches of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (former Unaa state institution) for registration of passenger and freight vehicles without documents and payment of customs duties.

Thus, on May 30, the organizers of the criminal scheme were detained when transferring a bribe to officials of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers in the amount of $8,800. They were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The SCNS added that the amount of damage caused to the republican budget is being calculated.