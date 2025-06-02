17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained

Members of a criminal group have been detained for illegal registration of vehicles. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A scheme for illegal registration of cars and trucks imported from foreign countries, mainly from Armenia and Abkhazia, was uncovered, contrary to the current decree of the President «On measures to legalize motor vehicles».

«Certain citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from among the former employees of Unaa state institution organized a criminal scheme for registration of vehicles without the appropriate title documents, as well as so-called constructors for the purpose of subsequent resale to third parties,» the SCNS emphasized.

According to the investigation, the organizers of the criminal scheme, A.Sh.T., who held the position of a specialist at Unaa state institution until February 2025, and O.u.T., offered owners of vehicles imported into the country without the appropriate documents to register them in circumvention of the decree of the head of state for a monetary reward.

Members of the criminal group transferred bribes to heads of territorial branches of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (former Unaa state institution) for registration of passenger and freight vehicles without documents and payment of customs duties.

Thus, on May 30, the organizers of the criminal scheme were detained when transferring a bribe to officials of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers in the amount of $8,800. They were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The SCNS added that the amount of damage caused to the republican budget is being calculated.
link: https://24.kg/english/331290/
views: 103
Print
Related
SCNS detains social media user on suspicion of inciting hatred
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
Former mayor of Osh city detained
Murder suspect detained in Bishkek after being wanted for 17 years
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region
Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for former Academy of Sciences employee
So-called Karakol enforcer and Issyk-Kul watcher detained
Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion
Head of Municipal Department of Bishkek City Hall detained for bribetaking
Suspects in illegal circulation of funds received from Russia detained
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
17:46
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want m...
17:28
Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained
17:15
Rescuers evacuate man from Komsomol peak in Ala-Archa
17:11
SCNS detains social media user on suspicion of inciting hatred
16:34
Three five-star hotels under construction opposite Tamchi airport