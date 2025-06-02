Tashiev hopes new SCNS detention center will no longer hold politicians

«Many politicians—presidents, speakers, prime ministers, members of Parliament, and other government officials—were held in the old SCNS pretrial detention center. I sincerely hope that this will no longer be the case in the new building,» Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), said at a ceremonial event marking the move of the state committee to a new building.

The SCNS Chairman also expressed hope that the people governing the country will not break the laws and threaten the country’s security.

«In the new building, we will fight terrorists, extremists, traitors, criminals and other citizens who break the law. Our task is to ensure the security of the country,» he summed up.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that he wants to believe «all the bad things will remain in the old building, and a completely different kind of work will begin in the new one.»

As a reminder, the SCNS has moved to a new building.