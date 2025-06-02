State Committee for National Security moves to new building in Bishkek

An official ceremony of transfer of the old building of the central office of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) to the state balance took place in Bishkek. This event marked the move of the state committee to a new, modern building. The press service of the SCNS reported.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that he had worked in the old building of the central office of the State Committee for National Security for four years and eight months, making important government decisions and bearing responsibility for the development and adoption of strategic decisions.

According to him, the new building of the central office of the SCNS was built in accordance with standards and provided with the necessary equipment to ensure comfortable working conditions for employees of the security services. The move, Kachybek Tashiev emphasized, reflects the committee’s desire for further modernization.

The SCNS Chairman, Kamchybek Tashiev, officially removed the facade sign (address plate) from the former building of the central office. In the presence of personnel, the guard of honor solemnly carried the banner of the committee to the new building.

The State Committee assured that it will continue to fulfill its tasks to ensure national security in accordance with the law, remaining committed to the principles of professionalism, responsibility, and public service.