13:21
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the VIII World Festival «Epics of the Peoples of the World», dedicated to the 130th anniversary of manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A theatrical gala program was shown to the festival participants on the square named after Turdakun Usubaliev.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that epics, tales, legends, songs and poems of the peoples of the world form a unique flavor of the world and our task in the era of intellectual and technological progress is to preserve this heritage and pass it on from generation to generation.

«The epic «Manas» is a work born from the very soul of the Kyrgyz people. You have all witnessed how, today, in the modern era, the art of reciting the «Manas» epic continues to live and resonate. This is not a new phenomenon—it lives in the blood of our people and is passed down from generation to generation. The «Manas» trilogy is an invaluable heritage, a cultural encyclopedia of the life of the people,» he said, adding that in recent years, the state has increased funding for the cultural sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to provide state support for the digitization of the epics, their new interpretation, translation into world languages, and scientific research.
link: https://24.kg/english/331100/
views: 133
Print
Related
Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek
International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts Festival of World Epics
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
8th International Festival of World Epics to be held in Bishkek
World Festival of Traditional Culture Rukh Sanat to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Osh hosts festival dedicated to World Book Day
Batken district hosts Apricot Blossom Festival
Bishkek to host International Festival dedicated to Interhelpo centenary
Tulip Festival to be held at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Popular
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
31 May, Saturday
13:20
CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 4th place CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan...
13:11
Tulpar Motors plant in Bishkek produced more than 1,300 vehicles
12:25
Road repairs in Bishkek: Section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue opened
12:19
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival
12:12
Former Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev declared wanted