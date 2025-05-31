Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the VIII World Festival «Epics of the Peoples of the World», dedicated to the 130th anniversary of manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A theatrical gala program was shown to the festival participants on the square named after Turdakun Usubaliev.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that epics, tales, legends, songs and poems of the peoples of the world form a unique flavor of the world and our task in the era of intellectual and technological progress is to preserve this heritage and pass it on from generation to generation.

«The epic «Manas» is a work born from the very soul of the Kyrgyz people. You have all witnessed how, today, in the modern era, the art of reciting the «Manas» epic continues to live and resonate. This is not a new phenomenon—it lives in the blood of our people and is passed down from generation to generation. The «Manas» trilogy is an invaluable heritage, a cultural encyclopedia of the life of the people,» he said, adding that in recent years, the state has increased funding for the cultural sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to provide state support for the digitization of the epics, their new interpretation, translation into world languages, and scientific research.