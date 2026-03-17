Cholpon-Ata to host Jaratman Festival

The socio-cultural festival Jaratman Aiyl Fest will be held in Cholpon-Ata on March 27-29. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

The initiative was initiated by Stepan Jaratman, the creator of the social project «Jaratman Aiyl.» The festival will bring together bloggers, creators, business representatives, and local residents.

The main goal of the event is to promote a culture of respect for nature, improve local areas, raise awareness of the problem of inscriptions on rocks, and develop sustainable tourism in rural areas, creating additional sources of income for local residents.

The program includes environmental cleanups of rocks, cultural events, and discussions of regional development initiatives.