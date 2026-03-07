Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be held in Bishkek

The international hip-hop festival Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition will be held in Bishkek on April 11-12. The Ministry of Culture announced.

According to the ministry, this event will be one of the most significant and large-scale events in the contemporary cultural scene of Kyrgyzstan.

«Representatives of the world-famous LDDLM Crew will come to our country for the first time to conduct professional master classes. This team is considered one of the most prominent and influential on the global dance scene. Renowned dancers Jean Michel Cruel, Stala Muerte, Junior Yudat, and Xelyna will participate in the festival. Musical accompaniment will be provided by renowned global hip-hop artist DJ TellaX,» the statement reads.

The festival program includes:

professional dance master classes;

battles in hip-hop categories (beginners and professionals) and all styles;

judging by European judges;

cultural exchange between participants from different countries.

The festival will be an important and large-scale event for youth and dance culture in Kyrgyzstan. It’s not just a competition, but an international platform for sharing experiences, developing professional skills, and strengthening cultural ties.