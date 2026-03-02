Tulip Festival kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has launched the Tulip Festival, which runs from March 2 to 10.

During the event, tulips are sold wholesale and retail. Prices start at 75 soms and up. Customers can purchase products both retail and wholesale.

The main goal of the festival is to support domestic producers, increase the share of local products in the domestic market, and provide the population with high-quality, organic flowers. Various tulip varieties are on display, and producers have the opportunity to directly present their products to consumers.

Furthermore, the event aims to develop the flower industry, promote new varieties, and attract investment in the industry. The festival also includes expert consultations and the exchange of experience in flower cultivation.

The ministry will continue its work to support domestic producers and diversify the country’s agricultural sector.