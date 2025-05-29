12:35
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of

Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov, employees of Kloop media outlet, are suspected of inciting mass unrest. The journalists’ lawyer, Baktybek Avtandil uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, charges must be brought within 48 hours since their detention.

According to the lawyer, there are no claims against other current and former employees of the media outlet, who were released from the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) the day before.

It was reported earlier that a search was conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for interrogation. Later, it became known that Kloop camera operator Aleksandr Aleksandrov in Bishkek was also taken in for interrogation to the SCNS after search. Current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for interrogation after searches. In total, seven people were interrogated.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sadygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former journalists of the media outlet, were released on condition of signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The State Committee for National Security has not yet provided official information about the reasons for the journalists’ detention.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/330814/
views: 90
