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Meder Aliev: Comprehensive support system for migrants operates in Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Mederbek Aliev, delivered a speech in English at the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF 2026), held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, dedicated to reviewing the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

The First Deputy Speaker noted the Kyrgyz Republic’s continued commitment to the principles of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration and emphasized that developing international cooperation in the field of migration is a priority for the country.

He noted that the forum serves as an important platform for strengthening global partnerships, exchanging experience, and improving migration governance mechanisms.

Mederbek Aliev also recalled that, within the framework of implementing the Global Compact, Kyrgyzstan has submitted its national voluntary report.

«This document was developed on a broad and inclusive basis with the participation of government agencies, civil society, international organizations, expert communities, and the UN Migration Network,» he said.

He further stated that Kyrgyzstan is achieving practical results in several key areas of migration policy.

«A comprehensive migrant support system is in place in the country. It covers all stages—from preparing citizens for departure and facilitating employment abroad to providing support overseas and reintegration upon return. This system includes hotline services, online consultations, educational programs, pre-departure training, and reintegration centers,» he emphasized.

Mederbek Aliev also highlighted special attention to the effective use of the economic potential of migration, noting the implementation of the Mekenim 1+1 program, which supports migrants investing in small and medium-sized businesses.

During his speech, he stressed that Kyrgyzstan ensures the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of foreigners in the country, including access to justice and social services.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed that Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively participate in implementing the goals of the Global Compact and contribute to the development of safe, orderly, and legal migration.
link: https://24.kg/english/373964/
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