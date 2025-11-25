16:28
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.11
English

Kloop case: Cameramen's sentences changed to three years of probation

The court changed the sentences for former Kloop cameramen Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov. A human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova reported.

At an appeal hearing in the Bishkek City Court, the former Kloop employees’ sentences were changed from five years in prison to three years of probation, and they were released in the courtroom.

It is noted that the sentences of the accountants involved in the case were upheld—three years of probation supervision.

Judge Cholponai Umetalieva sentenced Zhoomart Duulatov and Alexander Alexandrov to five years in a general regime penal colony. Two of the media outlets’ accountants received three years of probation. The judge found all guilty of inciting unrest.

The editorial staff stated that this punishment followed five videos to which neither the cameramen nor the accountants had any connection. The investigations were published by journalist Bolot Temirov on the YouTube channel Temirov Live. He had previously emphasized that he was not acquainted with or affiliated with the former Kloop cameramen or accountants. The journalist also stated that he produced all of the content himself.

Experts found no direct calls for unrest in the videos.

International human rights organizations condemned the guilty verdict.

In early October, the journalists’ lawyers filed an appeal against the guilty verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court with the Bishkek City Court.

In late October, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek upheld the prosecutor’s office’s claim and declared the content of the online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese extremist.
link: https://24.kg/english/352202/
views: 127
Print
Related
Interpol rejects Kyrgyzstan’s request for arrest of Rinat Tuhvatshin
Интерпол отклонил запрос властей КР о выдаче ордера на арест Рината Тухватшина
Адвокат считает, что есть основания для отмены решения по Temirov Live и Kloop
CPJ calls for reversal of decision declaring Temirov Live and Kloop extremist
CPJ призывает отменить решение о признании Temirov Live, Kloop экстремистскими
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kloop case: Two former camera operators sentenced to five years in prison
Kloop case: Defendants retract their confessions
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
25 November, Tuesday
16:16
ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infecti...
15:56
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
15:41
Kloop case: Cameramen's sentences changed to three years of probation
15:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises its discount rate to 11 percent
14:57
Food fairs in Kyrgyzstan to continue until June 2026