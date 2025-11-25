Kloop case: Cameramen's sentences changed to three years of probation

The court changed the sentences for former Kloop cameramen Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov. A human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova reported.

At an appeal hearing in the Bishkek City Court, the former Kloop employees’ sentences were changed from five years in prison to three years of probation, and they were released in the courtroom.

It is noted that the sentences of the accountants involved in the case were upheld—three years of probation supervision.

Judge Cholponai Umetalieva sentenced Zhoomart Duulatov and Alexander Alexandrov to five years in a general regime penal colony. Two of the media outlets’ accountants received three years of probation. The judge found all guilty of inciting unrest.

The editorial staff stated that this punishment followed five videos to which neither the cameramen nor the accountants had any connection. The investigations were published by journalist Bolot Temirov on the YouTube channel Temirov Live. He had previously emphasized that he was not acquainted with or affiliated with the former Kloop cameramen or accountants. The journalist also stated that he produced all of the content himself.

Experts found no direct calls for unrest in the videos.

International human rights organizations condemned the guilty verdict.

In early October, the journalists’ lawyers filed an appeal against the guilty verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court with the Bishkek City Court.

In late October, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek upheld the prosecutor’s office’s claim and declared the content of the online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese extremist.