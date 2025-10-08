Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction

The defense lawyers of the convicted former employees of Kloop have filed an appeal against the guilty verdict. Attorney Kaisyn Abakirov told reporters.

According to him, an appeal was submitted to the Bishkek City Court challenging the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court against four former staff members of the media outlet.

Judge Cholponai Umetalieva had sentenced Zhoomart Duulatov and Alexander Alexandrov to five years in a general-regime colony, while two accountants involved in the same case received three years of probation.

All four were found guilty of «calls for riots.»

Kloop’s editorial team previously stated that the punishment was linked to five videos, to which neither the camera operators nor the accountants had any connection. These investigations were produced by journalist Bolot Temirov for his YouTube channel Temirov Live. Temirov has repeatedly emphasized that he is neither acquainted with nor affiliated with Kloop’s former camera operators and accountants, and that he produces all his content independently.

Experts found no direct incitement to unrest in the videos in question.

The guilty verdict has been condemned by international human rights organizations.