12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction

The defense lawyers of the convicted former employees of Kloop have filed an appeal against the guilty verdict. Attorney Kaisyn Abakirov told reporters.

According to him, an appeal was submitted to the Bishkek City Court challenging the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court against four former staff members of the media outlet.

Judge Cholponai Umetalieva had sentenced Zhoomart Duulatov and Alexander Alexandrov to five years in a general-regime colony, while two accountants involved in the same case received three years of probation.

All four were found guilty of «calls for riots.»

Kloop’s editorial team previously stated that the punishment was linked to five videos, to which neither the camera operators nor the accountants had any connection. These investigations were produced by journalist Bolot Temirov for his YouTube channel Temirov Live. Temirov has repeatedly emphasized that he is neither acquainted with nor affiliated with Kloop’s former camera operators and accountants, and that he produces all his content independently.

Experts found no direct incitement to unrest in the videos in question.

The guilty verdict has been condemned by international human rights organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/346429/
views: 52
Print
Related
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kloop case: Two former camera operators sentenced to five years in prison
Kloop case: Defendants retract their confessions
Kloop case: Separate proceedings initiated against co-founder
Kloop case: Former employees plead guilty in court
Investigation into Kloop case completed, case sent to court
Another former employee of Kloop summoned for questioning
Bank accounts of several Kloop employees blocked by court order
Kloop сase: City Court leaves Aleksandr Aleksandrov in pretrial detention center
Reporters Without Borders calls for release of Kloop employees
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
12:00
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9
11:54
Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction
11:45
Kyrgyzstan to host Russian Culture Days
11:33
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
11:16
Ala-Too Resort state enterprise transformed into JSC with 100 % state stake