Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek granted a motion by the prosecutor’s office and declared the information materials of online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese as extremist. The decision was reported by Otkurbek Rakhmanov, General Director of Region TV channel, on Facebook.

According to him, the district court also recognized as extremist the activities of journalists Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tukhvatshin related to these projects. The court’s decision bans the operations of these media outlets, and their social media pages are to be blocked.

«Individuals who distribute or republish materials from these projects will face criminal prosecution under the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan,» the post says.

Temirov Live is a media project founded by journalist Bolot Temirov, known for his investigations into corruption and abuse of power. In January 2022, Temirov was detained, and in November of the same year, he was expelled from Kyrgyzstan after a court ruled his citizenship invalid.

On January 16, 2024, eleven journalists associated with Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese were detained on charges of calls for active disobedience to government authorities and mass unrest. In October 2024, the Lenin District Court of Bishkek sentenced Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Bolot Temirov’s wife, and Azamat Ishenbekov to six and five years in prison respectively, while Aktilek Kaparov and Aike Beishekeeva received three-year probation sentences. The remaining defendants were acquitted.

Kloop Media, an online media outlet in Kyrgyzstan, was founded in 2007 by Rinat Tukhvatshin and Bektur Iskender. In 2023, prosecutors filed a lawsuit seeking to liquidate Kloop Media Public Foundation, accusing it of engaging in activities inconsistent with its charter objectives. The editorial team called the lawsuit politically motivated. In February 2024, the court granted the motion, and the organization was dissolved as a legal entity in Kyrgyzstan.
