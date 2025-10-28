Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek granted a motion by the prosecutor’s office and declared the information materials of online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese as extremist. The decision was reported by Otkurbek Rakhmanov, General Director of Region TV channel, on Facebook.

According to him, the district court also recognized as extremist the activities of journalists Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tukhvatshin related to these projects. The court’s decision bans the operations of these media outlets, and their social media pages are to be blocked.

«Individuals who distribute or republish materials from these projects will face criminal prosecution under the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan,» the post says.