Supreme Court upholds ruling declaring Kloop materials extremist

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan on Monday reviewed an appeal filed by Kloop Media against a decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek and dismissed it.

According to the outlet’s lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov, the judicial panel reviewed the case in an expedited procedure and upheld the decisions of the Oktyabrsky District and Bishkek City Courts declaring Kloop Media’s materials extremist.

On October 27, the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled that informational materials from the media projects Temirov Live, Kloop.kg, and Ait Ait Dese were extremist, as well as the activities of journalists involved in the projects, Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tukhvatshin.

Under the court’s decision, users are prohibited from liking or sharing materials from these media outlets on social media, as this could be interpreted as supporting an extremist organization or distributing extremist content.

The media projects Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese were founded by investigative journalist Bolot Temirov. In 2022, he was deported from Kyrgyzstan after a court ruled that he had obtained a Kyrgyz passport illegally, declaring the document invalid.