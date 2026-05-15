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Residents in Kyrgyzstan to be allowed to record noisy neighbors for fines

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing amendments to the Code of Offenses, as well as the laws «On the Basics of Crime Prevention» and «On Silence.»

The document introduces new mechanisms to address violations of noise regulations in residential areas.

Under the new rules, residents, local neighborhood committees, management companies, and other preventive actors will be allowed to draw up reports on violations of permissible noise level and submit them to authorized bodies along with photo and video evidence for further administrative liability.

In addition, the law formally permits noise during New Year’s Eve and public holidays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The amendments also clarify that construction work is classified as a source of noise subject to regulation.

The document sets out a revised procedure for preventing violations. Authorities expect the new rules to encourage greater involvement of residents and local communities in monitoring public order and compliance with regulations.

Changes have also been introduced to the Code of Offenses allowing the use of electronic protocols, as well as photo and video materials, as evidence in administrative cases.

The law will come into force in ten days after official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/373957/
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