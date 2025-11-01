Interpol rejects Kyrgyzstan’s request for arrest of Rinat Tuhvatshin

Interpol has rejected a request from Kyrgyz authorities to issue an international warrant for the co-founder of one of the country’s independent media outlets, calling the request politically motivated. OCCRP reports.

According to it, Kyrgyzstan had asked Interpol to issue a so-called Red Notice for Rinat Tuhvatshin, the co-founder of Kloop. A Red Notice requires authorities in member countries to arrest the wanted person for possible extradition.

An Interpol spokesperson said that the request from Kyrgyzstan had been received, but rejected.

«Interpol’s constitution has strict rules preventing our system from being used for political purposes, and so we have declined the Red Notice request,» Samuel Heath, Interpol’s director of communications, said.

Still, the Red Notice for Tuhvatshin was visible to authorities in at least one country on Thursday and appeared as «pending review» in another country’s system.

The exiled journalist himself said that Kyrgyz authorities had «abused the Interpol system,» which he said was damaging the country’s international reputation.

«This system was created to locate dangerous criminals around the world, but our authorities have chosen to use it to persecute journalists — me, in this case. I’m not afraid because I’ve done nothing wrong and broken no laws. I believe that I will be fine. But it’s a shame for the country,» Rinat Tuhvatshin commented.

On October 27, Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek upheld the prosecutor’s office’s claim and declared the online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese extremist. The court ruling also designated the activities of Bolot Temirov, founder of Temirov Live, and Rinat Tuhvatshin, founder of Kloop, as «extremist.»