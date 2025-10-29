12:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.10
English

CPJ calls for reversal of decision declaring Temirov Live and Kloop extremist

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calls for the reversal of an October 27 court decision in Kyrgyzstan declaring the publications of investigative outlets Temirov Live and Kloop «extremist.» The same decision has designated the activity of Temirov Live founder Bolot Temirov, and Kloop founder Rinat Tuhvatshin, as «extremist.»

«Kyrgyzstan’s designation of international award-winning investigative outlets Kloop and Temirov Live, and their founders Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tuhvatshin, as ‘extremist’ is a shocking and desperate attempt to stifle anticorruption reporting into the top echelons of Kyrgyzstan’s government,» said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. «This unprecedented decision shows how far Kyrgyzstan has fallen from its former status as a press freedom haven.»

The ruling bans the outlets, as well as Temirov Live’s sister project Ait Ait Dese, from publishing online and prohibits the distribution of their work.

Rinat Tuhvatshin told CPJ that this is the first time Kyrgyzstan has declared news outlets «extremist» and it is unclear how the authorities will apply the law, but that sharing and liking the outlets’ publications may now be considered support for extremist organizations and the distribution of extremist content.

On October 27, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek granted a motion by the prosecutor’s office and declared the information materials of online media outlets Temirov Live, Kloop Media, and Ait Ait Dese as extremist.
link: https://24.kg/english/348946/
views: 138
Print
Related
CPJ призывает отменить решение о признании Temirov Live, Kloop экстремистскими
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kloop case: Two former camera operators sentenced to five years in prison
Kloop case: Defendants retract their confessions
CPJ names winners of International Press Freedom Awards 2025
CPJ назвал лауреатов Международной премии за свободу прессы
Kloop case: Separate proceedings initiated against co-founder
Kloop case: Former employees plead guilty in court
Popular
Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
29 October, Wednesday
12:46
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be bu...
12:31
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans
12:12
Kyrgyzstan sees sharp increase in republican budget revenues
12:04
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
11:35
CPJ calls for reversal of decision declaring Temirov Live and Kloop extremist