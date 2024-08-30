15:05
Kloop Media shutdown: Supreme Court upholds district court's decision

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision on liquidation of Kloop Media public foundation. The media outlet reported.

The panel of judges of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic for civil and economic cases made the decision on July 16. The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek on liquidation of the foundation remained unchanged.

Co-founder of Kloop Rinat Tukhvatshin called the Supreme Court’s decision «expected.» He noted that, despite the court’s decision, the media outlet will continue to work and keep publishing «the most penetrating investigations, the most balanced news, and the sharpest commentary.»

On August 28, 2023 Bishkek prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop.Media public foundation. The lawsuit, in particular, stated that «most of the publications are of a negative nature, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies», «Kloop.Media publications contain hidden manipulations of the opinion of the society, which are imposed negative processes that do not correspond to reality, and create opposition to any undertakings of the current government».

The prosecutor cited several headlines and materials from Kloop.kg, which, according to the oversight body, are sharply critical of the government.

The prosecutor’s office also accused the public foundation of concealing a large amount of funds. In April 2024, the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled to liquidate Kloop Media public foundation.
