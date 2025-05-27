16:31
Camera traps capture snow leopards in Khan-Teniri State Nature Park

Camera traps have once again managed to capture snow leopards in Khan-Teniri State Nature Park. The park administration reported.

The camera traps installed by the rangers of the Khan-Teniri Nature Park also captured a snow leopard cub following its mother.

The park clarified that the photos were taken this winter.

In December 2023, the snow leopard was recognized as the national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, and in September 2024, the head of state Sadyr Japarov announced the introduction of a resolution of the UN General Assembly on proclaiming the International Snow Leopard Day. It is already celebrated on October 23 in a number of countries.

The Khan-Teniri State Nature Park is located in the eastern part of Issyk-Kul region at the junction of Kungey and Teskey Ala-Too ridges, in Sary-Dzhaz River basin.
