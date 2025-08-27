Two Iranian climbers missing on Pobeda Peak presumed dead

Two Iranian climbers who went missing on Pobeda Peak have been presumed dead. Shot Telegram channel reports.

According to it, the climbers crossed paths with Russian Natalia Nagovitsyna, who later became stranded on the mountain, while she was still making her ascent.

It is known that the Iranians began climbing Pobeda Peak on August 5. Hassan Aghalou was the head of the mountaineering club in Iran, and Maryam Pilehvari worked as a mountaineering coach. This was their third attempt to climb the mountain.

«Without coordination or notifying the Iranian Mountaineering Federation and the local South Inylchek camp, the climbers set out for Pobeda Peak on their own. They reached the summit on August 11 and began their descent the next day. At around 7,300 meters, they encountered Natalia Nagovitsina (who later broke her leg and was stranded under a rock). Later, the Iranians’ belongings were found, but they themselves went missing,» the report states.

Both were declared dead, and search efforts have been called off.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Defense conducted several rescue operations, during which 62 climbers and tourists were evacuated.