Russian climber stranded on Pobeda Peak: MES reports on rescue operation

Rescue helicopters are unable to reach the altitude of Pobeda Peak due to severe weather conditions. Bolot Sharshenaliev, deputy head of the Civil Protection Department of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, told Izvestia.

Photo Pobeda Peak

He said that eight highly trained climbers have been dispatched to assist Russian mountaineer Natalia Nagovitsina, who has been stranded on the peak for several days.

«They are well prepared for rescue operations at such altitudes. The team set out on August 19 and is currently at an elevation of over 6,000 meters above sea level,» Sharshenaliev noted.

Adil Chargynov, head of the ministry’s press service, stressed that reports of Nagovitsina’s death remain unconfirmed and are based only on assumptions.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Defense Ministry carried out several rescue missions, evacuating 62 climbers and tourists. Search and rescue operations to bring down the injured and bodies of the deceased to base camps are still ongoing.

Recall, the Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina got stranded on Pobeda Peak for several days. Bad weather conditions did not allow the Defense Ministry to begin the rescue operation earlier. The situation is aggravated by weather conditions and the increased complexity of the route.

It is believed in the professional circle of climbers that she has died. According to them, 47-year-old Natalia Nagovitsina no longer shows signs of life.