Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Two pilots and three Russians injured

Two pilots and three Russian citizens were injured in the hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter, which occurred on August 16. The office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Issyk-Kul region reported.

All the injured were hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

«In total, five people were injured during the landing, including two pilots and three Russian citizens,» the statement says.

Recall, the hard landing occurred during the descent of climbers from Pobeda Peak — a German citizen and a Russian citizen were injured, another person — an Italian citizen — died.

A helicopter (tail number 205) was sent to evacuate the injured. Due to difficult weather conditions, the helicopter made a hard landing. There were a crew and six rescuers on board, some of whom were injured.

Another helicopter, Mi-17VM, was called in for rescue operations.
